Honda is on a mission to launch 30 electric vehicles globally by 2030, and some of them are destined to be sold in the U.S.

The automaker will give a preview of what’s to come at 2024 CES on next month, including a presentation of a new EV series aimed at global markets, and several related technologies. The presentation is scheduled for Jan. 9, and will include a speech by Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe.

A teaser shot released by the automaker on Wednesday shows the front of a windswept vehicle with a sealed front end and aerodynamically optimized wheels.

After dragging its feet on EVs for years, Honda is now about to jump into the segment in a big way. The automaker next year will launch the Prologue midsize SUV which has been developed on General Motors’ Ultium platform and battery technology set, and will also be built by GM. Acura is doing the same with its Ultium-based ZDX midsize SUV, also due in 2024.

2024 Honda Prologue

Honda will then focus on the launch of EVs based on an in-house developed platform, the e:Architecture. One of these will be a “mid- to large-size” EV due in the U.S. in 2025.

There is also the new EV brand Afeela that Honda is developing with Sony. The first Afeela has been revealed as a sleek sedan that will go into production in 2025 at a North American plant, likely one of Honda’s existing plants in Ohio.

Honda was also working on a line of affordable EVs based on an additional platform co-developed with GM, though the plan was nixed in October. The first model on this jointly developed platform was due in 2027, and Honda hasn’t said whether it still is developing affordable EVs.

Honda ultimately wants to only sell zero-emission vehicles in the U.S. by 2040, including both electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

