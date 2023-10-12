Mazda will use the 2023 Tokyo auto show on later this month to present a concept car that may preview the automaker’s future direction for the MX-5 Miata sports car.

The Miata will be the focus of Mazda’s stand, the automaker said. As a result, there will be a variety of Miata models on display, including an updated version of the current fourth-generation model.

There will also be a mystery concept car that is rumored to signal Mazda’s intent to launch an electric or electrified Miata sometime in the future. Mazda has previously hinted at electrification for its next MX-5 Miata, and has always insisted that it will strive to make sure the car remains a light and affordable two-seater sports car with an open roof.

Mazda has released a teaser photo of the concept and described the vehicle as symbolizing the theme of a “future created by the love of cars.” Mazda said the theme was chosen to show its enduring commitment to create cars that satisfy the needs of customers who love driving.

The teaser photo doesn’t reveal much but the shape of the taillights somewhat resemble the shape of the taillights on the first and second generation of the MX-5 Miata.

The Tokyo auto show opens its doors to the public on Oct. 25. Mazda will also use the show to roll out an MX-5 Miata prototype that can be controlled by the driver using only his or her hands.

