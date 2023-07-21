A new generation of the signature Mini Cooper hatchback is set to debut later this year as a 2025 model, and Mini has given an early look at the car’s pared-back interior.

It follows the reveal of the exterior design back in April. The version shown at the time was an electric Cooper, but a gas-powered version, essentially an updated version of the current hatch, will also be available.

A teaser video posted by Mini on Twitter on Thursday showed the dash of the original Alec Issigonis-designed Mini morphing into the dash of the 2025 model, highlighting the similarities between the two.

For the new Cooper, a large circular screen remains in the middle of the dash, but it is flanked on either side by panels with soft-touch materials, possible cloth or vinyl in this instance. Like Mini’s current dash design, the new one will be common across the range, meaning it should appear in the redesigned 2025 Countryman and new 2025 Aceman.

Twitter post by Mini made on July 20, 2023

Mini will launch the new Cooper in electric guise. Production of the electric version will be handled in China as part of an agreement made with Great Wall Motors in 2018. Production of the gas version will continue at Mini’s current home of Oxford, U.K.

The electric version will initially be offered in Cooper E and Cooper SE grades. The Cooper E will pack a 40.7-kwh battery and a single electric motor rated at 181 hp. The Cooper SE will feature a 54.2-kwh battery pack and a single electric motor good for 215 hp. An electric John Cooper Works performance range-topper has also been spotted testing.

No details on the gas version have been confirmed, though the current generation’s 1.5-liter turbo-3 and 2.0-liter turbo-4 powertrains should carry over, perhaps with slight improvements to performance and efficiency for the new Cooper.

