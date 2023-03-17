German tuner and supercar manufacturer Ruf has announced a new home for its U.S. operations to cover its growing base of North American customers.

The new Ruf North America is run by Victor Gomez and headquartered at The Concours Club, an automotive resort located in Miami, Florida. The operations is responsible for import and distribution of Ruf vehicles, as well as sales, service, parts, track driving experiences, and private events. A showroom is due to be completed in mid-2023.

Ruf held a recent meet at The Concours Club to mark the announcement of Ruf North America. The company had a number of its products on display, including the latest CTR.

The Concours Club is located within the grounds of Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, and includes a FIA-certified racetrack, as well as a restaurant, events area, and private garages. One of the reasons Ruf picked the site is that it enables customers to fly in and be on the track within minutes of landing.

Alois Ruf Jr.

“When I first came to the U.S. in 1970, I was amazed by the incredibly active car culture,” Alois Ruf Jr., Ruf’s director, said in a statement. “Now, after 53 years, we are thrilled to be opening our U.S. home base in Miami, where we can share our passion for motoring with our North American customers.”

Ruf was founded by Alois Ruf, Sr. in 1939, originally as an auto repair center located in the German town of Pfaffenhausen, a short drive from Munich. Today, Ruf, Jr. is running the company. It specializes in modifying Porsche 911s but also builds its own cars from scratch, albeit with bodies that resemble Porsche sports cars.

The latest is the fourth-generation CTR, which resembles a 911 but features a bespoke carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, along with other thoroughly modern mechanicals. It was launched in 2017 as homage to Ruf’s original 1987 CTR “Yellow Bird”, which it also resembles.

