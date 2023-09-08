Vigilante 4×4 is a company that restores and upgrades Jeep models sold between 1964 and 1991, with some builds ranging up to 1,000 hp. The Texas-based company’s latest offering is a bit milder.

A product of JeepHeritage, a Vigilante division specializing in more historically accurate builds, this 1981 Jeep J-10 Honcho Sportside preserves the factory look of this early 1980s pickup truck, in this case one of the later versions of the classic Jeep J-Series, while breathing new life into it.

Jeep only made 1,264 examples of the J-10 Honcho Sportside between 1980 and 1983, according to Vigilante, so this truck was definitely worth preserving. While some of the company’s other builds use custom chassis, here the original frame was sandblasted, galvanized, and powder coated for reuse. It sits under a rebuilt body with period-correct graphics that are sure to be a hit at Radwood, with recreations of the stock bumpers and grille.

Power comes from a 401-cubic-inch AMC V-8 (AMC owned Jeep when the Honcho was new) outfitted with a multi-point fuel injection system and stainless steel exhaust. The truck also got a six-inch front suspension lift and four-inch rear lift, making room for 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, or 37-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires.

Vigilante 4×4 JeepHeritage 1981 Jeep J-10 Honcho Sportside

Inside, new leather upholstery covers the seats, dashboard, arm rests, and door panels. Everything looks stock, but a modern audio system adds Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio connectivity.

The price for this truck is $145,000.

Vigilante 4×4 offers other restomod builds, with various degrees of customization, for other Jeep models like the Gladiator and Cherokee. Starting prices for those can range up to $300,000.

