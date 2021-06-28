Skip to content
Mile High Match Up
FOLLOW CW39
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Record travel expected on July 4th weekend: Here are the worst times to hit the road
Houston weather – more downpours today, wet again for the weekend
Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Louisiana, July 4th, 2021 road trip forecast
Video
Weather could impact July 4th weekend travel
Video
Rescue teams watching tropical forecast as search continues at collapsed condo building
Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday
Video
Are you guilty of one the top 10 most ignored car problems?
Houston weather – umbrella mode continues
First Lady and Second Gentlemen team up with Houston Astros Tuesday to push COVID vaccines
Video
Chimney Rock ramp closure starts Tuesday night
Video
Veteran bikers stop at Chicago lemonade stand to honor fallen Marine
Video
John Langley, ‘Cops’ creator, dies during off-road race in Mexico
Houston weather – off and on rain all week, heavy at times
CRIME
WANTED: Who killed Germain Hernandez?
Houston PD: Man sitting in his car shot to death, dangerous gunman still on the run
Crime Tip Tuesday: Apple’s new product “AirTag” has some concerned
Video
MUGSHOT: Suspect arrested in NE Houston fatal stabbing charged with murder
BEWARE: IRS releases “Dirty Dozen” tax scams list
PICS: FBI looking for bank robber who held up NW Houston Bank
Gallery
SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Police looking for gunman who shot victim multiple times
LOOK: Composite sketches released in McIlhenny St. shooting
Gallery
6-yr-old shot in North Harris County; Deputies release video of suspects car
MUGSHOT: Suspect arrested and charged in a fatal shooting
Local Headlines
What to know before you blow off fireworks on July 4th in the Houston area
Study: Houston, Texas is best city in the world for Twitch streamers
Believe it or not, Texas is one of the best states for teen drivers
Houston Happens – Health Benefits Expert Jeramy Tipton with AFLAC, “Turf War” at Wimbledon, Wellness Wednesday, Body Worlds Exhibit, Pollinator Awareness Month
Video
Is former Houston Texans favorite DeAndre Hopkins in Houston?
HISD adding 15 days to next school year
HAPPENING NOW: Millions allocated for Houston Rental Relief Program
TODAY: Houston Diversity Career Fair
Free legal clinics for low income veterans returning soon
MUGSHOT: Suspect arrested in NE Houston fatal stabbing charged with murder
BEWARE: IRS releases “Dirty Dozen” tax scams list
Are you guilty of one the top 10 most ignored car problems?
First Lady and Second Gentlemen team up with Houston Astros Tuesday to push COVID vaccines
Video
Aunt Jemima no more! Pearl Milling Company heading out to retailers
They may be one-armed but these ladies aren’t unarmed with positivity and strength
Video
Shrimp recall: Check for these labels facing possible salmonella contamination
Child tax credit: Monday is the deadline to pick one big payment over a monthly check
SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Police looking for gunman who shot victim multiple times
Texas sprinter’s Olympic journey earns him a billboard in his hometown
LOOK: Composite sketches released in McIlhenny St. shooting
Gallery
Don't Miss
Believe it or not, Texas is one of the best states for teen drivers
Record travel expected on July 4th weekend: Here are the worst times to hit the road
Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Louisiana, July 4th, 2021 road trip forecast
Video
Chimney Rock ramp closure starts Tuesday night
Video
Veteran bikers stop at Chicago lemonade stand to honor fallen Marine
Video
John Langley, ‘Cops’ creator, dies during off-road race in Mexico
How many miles are too many for a used car?