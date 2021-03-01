Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
Warnings
Closures
No Wait Traffic
Traffic Map
High Water Areas
Check Your Flight
Road Rules
LOCAL NEWS
Remarkable Women 2021
Houston Headlines
COVID-19
FREE COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine
School Districts
Space Exploration
Houston Happenings
Food Truck Friday
Top Stories
“PAWS?!” My dog could win $1,000?!
Top Stories
Top ten puppy names for 2021
Astros’ Justin Verlander throws first pitch since Tommy John surgery
Video
American Medical Association President talks vaccination initiative with CW39 and dispels myths
Video
Child tax credit for 2021: Who qualifies for monthly payments?
Video
NATIONAL NEWS
Border Report
Business
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
Nation/World
Newsfeed Now
Politics
Sports
Technology
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
WATCH
Watch Live
LIVE East Beach
LIVE Penguins Moody Gardens
LIVE Pier 21
LIVE Marina
LIVE Moody Gardens Pyramid
LIVE 500 Seawall Blvd.
LIVE Seawall @ 22nd
LIVE Seawall @ 42nd
LIVE Seawall @ 61st St.
LIVE Seawall @ 77th
LIVE Stewart Beach
LIVE The Strand
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Challenge 2021
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Daily Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Challenge 2021
CHECK YOUR STIMULUS STATUS
Child tax credit for 2021: Who qualifies for monthly payments?
Video
STUDY: Only 23% of Texans staying home during pandemic
The Moody Foundation providing winter storm relief through The Salvation Army
More Money
FOLLOW CW39
Don't Miss
Astros’ Justin Verlander throws first pitch since Tommy John surgery
Video
Houston Happenings: Want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? You’re in luck!
Houston Traffic – Road Rules: Railroad crossing safety tips
Video
Celebrating Women’s History Month with Houston trailblazers
Video
Houston’s largest mural ‘Zero Hunger’ goes up in downtown
Video
Tuesday, March 9: Giveaways at Checkers & Rally’s with Rapper Slim Thug, Comedian Chinedu Unaka
Houston Happenings: Travel back in time to see prehistoric beasts at the Houston Zoo
Video