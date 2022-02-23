Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
46°
Houston
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NO WAIT WEATHER
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Weather Wednesday Kidcast
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Check your highway
Road Rules
Houston Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
Houston Sports Show
H-Town High School Sports
COVID-19
School Districts
Space Exploration
Texas News
Lone Star NYE
SkyTracker Camera Network
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Abbott wants investigations of trans kids’ parents
Top Stories
One dead, another wounded in shooting in west Houston
Abbott hints at pardons for Austin officers if needed
Women and children rescued from burning home
Video
Man charged with beating girlfriend, resisting arrest
NATIONAL NEWS
BestReviews
Big Race – Daytona
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
The Big Game
Border Report
Business News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
BestReviews
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
PR Newswire Press Releases
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Rescan your TV
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
CW39 Word of the Day Sweepstakes sponsored by BB’s Tex-Orleans
Close
You have been added to No Wait Weather + Traffic Newsletter
Subscribe Now
No Wait Weather + Traffic
Sign Up
TWO CHANCES TO WIN!!
FRIDAY FEB. 25
TH
& MARCH 1
st
Popular
Man charged with beating girlfriend, resisting arrest
One dead, another wounded in shooting in west Houston
U.S. braces for major winter storm | Wind chill, …
FBCSO: Woman charged with stabbing death of sister
Best time to buy a house in Houston
Nearly $8 million program aims to help children in …
Get used to cold, cloudy and wet days
Cypress man charged in exploitation investigation
Mystery Wire – Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure
Don’t leave your S&M at home with KinkBNB
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Get used to cold, cloudy and wet days
What drivers should know as winter storms approach …
The most overpriced used car in each state
Houston Weather: Warm and muggy Tuesday, then wet …
Houston Rodeo safety tips from American Red Cross
SpaceX launches more satellites after losing 40
Severe weather threat shifts east
Warming trend and rain chances return this week
Dense fog advisory along parts of Gulf Coast till …
Houston Weather | Hour-by-hour forecast for President’s …
Houston Weather | Rainy 7-day forecast
Jackknifed 18-wheeler near downtown cleared
NOAA releases new ‘Sea Level Rise Technical Report’ …
CW39 meteorologist attends drone competition
Mardi Gras festivities in Galveston | Coastal forecast
Western Megadrought so severe it’s making history
Calm weekend, active pattern next week
Major closures for Montgomery Co., Galleria area
Texas winter storm: Looking back at the 2021 freeze
National Weather Advisories – Winter Storm, High …
View All NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Don't Miss
What drivers should know as winter storms approach …
The most overpriced used car in each state
Houston Rodeo safety tips from American Red Cross
Jackknifed 18-wheeler near downtown cleared
Hertz customers arrested over ‘stolen’ cars