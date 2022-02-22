HUMBLE, Texas (KIAH) – As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, a local non-profit organization is educating and empowering young Black women to learn more about STEM and the career opportunities this field has to offer.

First off, it’s National Engineers Week, and “Black Girls Do Engineer” is a group dedicated to developing young girls and women ages 6 to 21 in the STEM field. The corporation provides mentoring, personal growth regimens, STEM. projects, and activities.

The term STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

According to BlackGirlsDoEngineer.org, women make up 25 percent of the STEM workforce, but less than five percent are women of color.

The CEO and Founder of Black Girls Do Engineer, Kara Branch, is hosting a STEM day event. Professionals will be talking to about 120 students about the importance of Engineer Week and why this is a great career field.

The activities will include a panel, visual stem demonstrations, and more. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Rhodes School for the Performing Arts in Humble, Texas.

The Superintendent of Rhodes, Ashely Miller, says the school decided to partner with the organization because there’s art in science. Miller wants her students to gain a new perspective and build connections between STEM and the world of performing arts.

In addition, The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is a national group for minority engineers and students. According to NSBE’s website, the mission of the National Society of Black Engineers is “to increase the number of culturally responsible Black Engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community.”

The group hosts numerous events and conventions throughout the year for young and upcoming professionals.