HOUSTON (CW39) Black History Month is starting off Big for dozens of local organizations, all because of help coming from the Houston Endowment. It's awarding $20 million to 55 local organizations working to achieve racial equity and social justice in Houston. With these funds, the endowment seeks to honor, recognize, and support historic Black institutions that have served as landmarks in the struggle for Black liberation, while also supporting new and emerging Black voices that will deepen Houstonians understanding of the issues facing Black communities.

According to the Houston Endowment, this monetary commitment is an investment to support organizations addressing anti-Black racism and system injustices across five areas like: