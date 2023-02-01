HOUSTON (CW39) – Tanner Ellis is the son of the artist whose African American art prints have been sold and distributed all over the world. Tanner’s art works will be on display at the Museum Feb. 7th to 28th.

Event Schedule:

Thursday , Feb. 2nd 6:30 p.m. Br’er Rabbit performed by The Ensemble

Sat, Feb 4th 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Djembe Drumming

1 p.m. Br’er Rabbit performed by The Ensemble

2 p.m. and 3pm Kucheza Ngoma Dance Company

Sun, Feb 5th 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Music workshops with Soula Rae

Every Saturday 1:15 p.m. – Special Black History Storytime and some Sundays

Every Saturday 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. – The Black History experience – Story and Crafts