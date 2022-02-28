HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Houston creative is using beads to make pieces of art that you can wear. The owner says it’s jewelry with a twist.

Sonia Davis is the owner of the “Bead Bar” in Sawyer Heights. Davis says business shifted during the pandemic. She changed her focus to promoting creativity in the community by making jewelry. The goal is to ease the minds of those facing hardships during this global crisis.

“Whether you’re painting, singing, or dancing, playing piano, or making jewelry, it quiets the noise. It soothes your soul,” said Davis.

For one loyal customer, coming to the bead bar is therapeutic.

“It’s just a great experience. It helps reduce stress. And it really just lets you – you can let your creative side really flow,” said Davis.

Davis says “beading” is more than making jewelry. You can create shoes, wine glasses, mirrors, and more. The talented artist, wife, and mother says her shop is a place for all adults and children.

Men can bead too

“One man was adamant, I’m not doing that. Before he left that night, he made a bracelet. Then I saw him a year later. I kid you not, he said ‘I’m still wearing my bracelet. It’s time for me to get another one'” Davis said.

In the midst of creating, you can enjoy wine, music, and socializing with your friends. Davis hosts numerous events throughout the year, “Beading and Beverages” and “Jewelry and Jazz” to name a few.

“We have a three-point guarantee. That you will create it, you’ll love it, and you will want to wear it,” said Davis.

The jewelry instructor for over 20 years, says she has internal joy from watching people create.

Contact the Bead Bar

The “Bead Bar” is located at 1824 Spring St, Suite #105 Houston, Texas 77007. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information, contact the Bead Bar at info@thejewelryinstructor.com or simply book your appointment on the Bead Bar website.