HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Telling Real Unapologetic Truth Through Healing (T.R.U.T.H.) Project, Inc. has been a beacon of hope for the LGBTQ+ community of color and their allies since its establishment in 2013.

The organization has been filling the void of limited programming and support for these communities, offering a safe space for individuals to express themselves, seek guidance and support, and transform their lives, through the arts.

The T.R.U.T.H. Project envisions a world where all LGBTQ+ communities can live free of stigma, and their mission is to educate and mobilize these communities through social arts that promote mental, emotional, and sexual health.

Thanks to BANF funds in 2022, the organization has expanded its programming for the community. This has allowed T.R.U.T.H. Project to reach even more individuals who are seeking support and guidance in a world that can be unkind to their identities.

Kevin D. Anderson, the Founding Chief Executive Officer of T.R.U.T.H. Project, has been a vital mentor to many of the artists involved in the organization. Over the last 13 years, he and his team have been educating his mentees on how to view their art as an opportunity for entrepreneurship and healing.

The T.R.U.T.H. Project’s commitment to providing a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community of color and their allies has been life-transforming for many. The support and guidance they provide have proven to be life-saving in some cases.

For those seeking a supportive community that fosters healing and growth, the T.R.U.T.H. Project is a resource worth exploring. Their vision for a world free of stigma is an inspiration to all who believe in the power of community and healing.