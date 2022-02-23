HOUSTON (KIAH) – As CW39 Houston continues to celebrate Black History Month, one local real estate group is hosting seminars to encourage more people to become homeowners.

In fact, statistics show that Black Americans are currently the least likely group to own homes. CW39’s Sydney Simone talks with a Houston realtor encouraging the black community to seek home ownership.

The CEO of Noel Collier Group wants people to know that the best time to buy a home is at any age or phase of life. She says her business helps clients from 18-years-old to 98-years-old.

“I got ready to buy a home… my credit was trash! Like in the 500s,” said Collier.

Collier not only helps families find a home but she hosts virtual seminars to educate and erase myths about the home buying process.

“A lot of people think that it takes six months to buy a home. A lot of people think that you have to have an 800 credit score. A lot of people think that you have to have 20 plus thousand dollars saved in order to purchase a home and that’s not the case. We help people get into homes with as little as seven thousand dollars,” said Collier.

Collier says now is the perfect time to purchase a house; Especially, in Houston. It’s considered one of the least expensive places to live in Texas.

“We are still experiencing rapid appreciation. Which means that if you get in your home sooner in the year, you actually will have thirty to forty thousand dollars in equity this time next year,” said Collier.

The wife and mother say don’t worry about feeling “stuck.” If you experience sudden life changes, you can always sell your house and make a profit.

“If you’re renting for fifteen hundred dollars a month which is probably not in the best area… you’re spending twenty thousand dollars a year that you’ll never get back. So homeownership is truly the first step into wealth building,” said Collier.

As a first-generation homeowner, Collier inspired several members of her family to buy a house.

“I actually helped my mom and both of my sisters, and my grandmother purchase a home. They knew that it was possible through me. That’s huge…,” said Collier.

Most importantly, Collier says having a real estate agent that is knowledgeable about the housing market, your needs, and able to negotiate on your behalf – is key.

Lastly, when it comes to the pandemic, Collier says COVID-19 is not really a factor anymore. With many people working or doing virtual learning from home, more people are buying houses. Mainly because there’s more time on their hands and families are wanting more space.