HOUSTON (CW39) Lizzo’s summer hit is taking the top spot on Billboard in time for summer in the sun.

“About Damn Time” has a disco vibe with a tone of resilience for anyone feeling pressure and stress. With COVID and shifts in the job and housing markets, many can probably relate to her her message of resilience, overcoming the past and making things better. The song is expected the be the song of the summer.

The track featuring her in blue sequin in a party atmosphere, She moonwalks dances a LOT. The catchy rap in the middle of the track.

This isn’t Lizzo’s first run on the top music chart. She’s had six hits on official American music charts. Right now, she sits at number 16 on the Artist 100. She tops the likes of Justin Bieber, Dallas native Post Malone and Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion.