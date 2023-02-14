Houston (KIAH)- Houston native Simone Biles is a gymnastics superstar.

The 4-foot, 8-inch dynamo is the most decorated American gymnast in history, with 32 medals (19 of them gold) from the World Championship and seven medals (four gold) from the Olympics.

Biles made headlines after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics after suffering from a case of the “twisties”. “Sometimes I can’t even fathom twisting,” Biles posted. “I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist.” She called it the “strangest and weirdest thing.”

Biles’ sponsors, including Athleta and Visa, are lauding her decision to put her mental health first and withdraw from the gymnastics team competition during the Olympics.

She is also credited for speaking out against USA Gymnastics and former sports doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar was later sentenced on to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges and up to 175 years in Michigan state prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

For her efforts both on and off the mat, Simone Biles has been named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential, Forbes 30 Under 30, Ebony Power 100, People Women Changing the World, USA Today 100 Women of the Century, and two-time Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.