DALLAS (KDAF) – February is Black History Month in the United States which means celebrations will ensue alongside a sharp focus on frequenting Black-owned businesses and looking back on the history of African Americans in the country.

With rich history from the east to the west coast, what are the best attractions to visit during Black History Month? We checked out a report from Trips to Discover on the best U.S. attractions for Black History Month.

“February is Black History Month in the U.S., which brings our attention to the immense struggles and inspiring perseverance of African American people in our country. From slavery to segregation, boycotts, riots, racism, and many epic “firsts,” there is a lot to learn about the Black culture and experience as you travel the country and visit historic sites,” the report said.

The lone Texas representative on this list can be found in Houston, just visit Buffalo Soldiers National Museum.

“What Is It? The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum covers the stories and contributions that African Americans made in the military. It features exhibits, educational programming, and visual art displays. Why Do It? This is a unique museum because it specifically focuses on the African American military experience. “Buffalo soldiers” is a name that is used with pride and to symbolize great bravery. Good to Know: You can visit this museum Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. Free admission is granted on Thursdays from 1pm to 5pm.” Trips To Discover