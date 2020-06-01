Border agents in ATVs track down convicted felon twice deported

Border Report

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

Border Patrol Agent Patrols South Texas Border on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) taken on September 23, 2013. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A convicted felon who had been previously deported twice again entered the country illegally on Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

Border Patrol agents on ATVs spotted a group of five attempting to enter the U.S. illegally a few miles east of Tornillo in rural El Paso County, Texas.

The individuals attempted to hide, but were unsuccessful and were taken to a Border Patrol station for processing.

One of the individuals was identified as 41-year-old Gamaliel Mendez-Alvarenga, a Guatemalan man who had been convicted of felony aggravated assault in 2006 in Cartersville, Ga.

Mendez-Alvarenga, who was ordered deported, had one prior deportation dating back to 2002. He remains in custody pending prosecution.

“Across remote stretches of the El Paso Sector, the exemplary work of our agents continues. They routinely cross paths with and apprehend individuals who cross illegally into the United States. These subjects sometimes have violent criminal pasts, including aggravated felonies,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Four Bears In A Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Bears In A Box"

Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis"

Officer Struck at Emancipation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Struck at Emancipation"

Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All"

Dose of Texas - Cotton Swab Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dose of Texas - Cotton Swab Shortage"
More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular