Border Patrol discovers $1.4 million worth of meth hidden in a shipment of green onions

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Even as they deal with the largest COVID-19 spike to date, El Paso County officials see another public health storm coming this fall.

That's because the coronavirus is likely to still be around when influenza and other viral infections -- such as bronchitis, meningitis and the common cold -- tend to peak. Add to that the likely return of students to their classrooms and the potential for further spread of the coronavirus.