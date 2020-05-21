Border Patrol seizes over 3,000 pounds of marijuana in broccoli shipment

Border Report

by: Ronnie Das and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Packages containing 3,159 pounds of marijuana seized
by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (Credit: CBP)

PHARR, Texas (WLNS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted marijuana within a commercial shipment of fresh broccoli over the weekend.

“This is a substantial amount of narcotics that will not make it into our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The packages containing 3,159 pounds of marijuana is valued at $632,000.

Authorities seized the shipment, the tractor/trailer, and the marijuana.

Homeland Security is continuing the investigation.

