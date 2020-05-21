Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $2.7 Million in Meth at Veterans International Bridge

HOLD FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 10 ??? FILE ??? In this Tuesday, June 5, 2018, file photo, government agents stand guard alongside suspects taken into custody during an immigration sting at Corso’s Flower and Garden Center in Castalia, Ohio. Facing a severe labor shortage, landscaping businesses that can???t keep up with demand for backyard patios and […]

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Nine buckets of alleged methamphetamine were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge. They intercepted the alleged load hidden inside a 2007 GMC Sierra.

This significant seizure illustrates the commitment our CBP officers have in keeping these dangerous narcotics off our streets while processing traffic in a timely manner. Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry

A 67-year-old male Mexican citizen applied for entry into the United States driving a 2007 GMC Sierra along the Veterans International Bridge. The driver was then referred for secondary examination. That’s when CBP officers utilized a non-intrusive imaging system (NII) and a canine unit. That’s when CBP discovered 24 packages with a total of 137.66 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside the vehicle.

Buckets containing 137 pounds of methamphetamine

seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine seizued amounts to $2,753,104.

CBP authorities seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was taken in to custody and turned him to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation. His identity has not been disclosed.

