Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $2.7 Million in Meth at Veterans International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Nine buckets of alleged methamphetamine were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge. They intercepted the alleged load hidden inside a 2007 GMC Sierra.
This significant seizure illustrates the commitment our CBP officers have in keeping these dangerous narcotics off our streets while processing traffic in a timely manner.Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry
A 67-year-old male Mexican citizen applied for entry into the United States driving a 2007 GMC Sierra along the Veterans International Bridge. The driver was then referred for secondary examination. That’s when CBP officers utilized a non-intrusive imaging system (NII) and a canine unit. That’s when CBP discovered 24 packages with a total of 137.66 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside the vehicle.
The estimated street value of the methamphetamine seizued amounts to $2,753,104.
CBP authorities seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was taken in to custody and turned him to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation. His identity has not been disclosed.
Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.