Court refuses to order Houston to host Texas GOP gathering

President Donald Trump criticized a privately built border wall

This exclusive photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, shows one mile of completed new border wall in Starr County, Texas, in the Arroyo Ramirez Wildlife Refuge, near the town of Fronton. It is only the second government-contracted new border wall panels to go up in South Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

HOUSTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying in a tweet that he thinks it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though it was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters.

The group that raised money online for it promoted itself as supporting Trump during a government shutdown that began in December 2018 because Congress wouldn’t fund a border wall.

Trump’s tweet tweeted Sunday came after ProPublica-Texas Tribune report that found the riverbank has started to erode.

