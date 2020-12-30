Buying & Winterizing Motorcycles

HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston is one of the most popular places to own a motorcycle, but some people don’t like riding in the winter. So, CW39’s Shannon LaNier when to Houston Motorcycle Exchange for tips on winterizing your bike.

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Tommy from Houston Motorcycle Exchange has more than 45 years of experience fixing bikes, so his tips are endless. Here are a few more on winterizing motorcycles.

Although there are over 300,000 motorcycle riders in Texas, a lot of people don’t know how to care for their bikes properly. Here are some common motorcycle care mistakes.

If you’re interested in buy a motorcycle, watch this first.