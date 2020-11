DALLAS (STACKER) -- When it comes to starting a business in America, not all states are created equal. About one-fifth of all startups do not survive past their first year of operation, and almost half don’t make it to five years, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Location makes a big difference. Some states have a low cost of living and affordable housing to make it easier to attract workers, while others have tax-friendly policies to make entrepreneurship easier. Some have a shortage of available and able workers, while others have a growing, well-educated labor pool. Overall, the goal for most startups is to find an affordable location that will provide access to skilled workers as well as plenty of resources to get a business up and running.