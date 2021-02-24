FREE Chick-fil-A saves lives w/ TheRose.org

HOUSTON (CW39) — Every year more than 42,000 people die of breast cancer in the US. So the Chick-Fil-a in Sienna Crossing (Missouri City, TX) along with The Rose organization is saving lives with a mobile screening service. CW39’s Shannon LaNier was there to spread the news and find out about that FREE Chick-fil-A, which you could still get later this year.

Here is more on The Rose and how they are helping people with breast cancer.

Even if you don’t have insurance, The Rose will provide free breast cancer screenings and teach you how to do a self exams.

