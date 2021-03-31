Get around town w/ Houston Bcycle

HOUSTON (CW39)– Why walk when you can ride in style on a Houston BCycle bike. They have become so popular that the bike share program is expanding. CW39’s Shannon LaNier caught up with the staff at BCycle for all the details.

Watch this clip to hear how Houston BCycle is growing and providing more bikes for Houstonians.

If you’re interested in renting a bike, prices start at $3/30mins and eBikes are additional. Yearly memberships start at $79 with unlimited hour long rides. Visit HoustonBcycle.com for more info.

