Gyms & masks… advice & advisories

HOUSTON (CW39) — Now that the mask mandate has been lifted in Houston, do you have to wear a mask at the gym. Most major fitness centers in our area say masks are encouraged but not required. Fitness Connection was one of the only places that still requires members wear a mask. If you still want to play it safe and workout with a face covering CW39’s Shannon LaNier went to Life Time Greenway to get some tips.

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Facebook and Twitter.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Now that you know what type of mask to use, how are you suppose to breath while working out in a mask. Shannon LaNier breaks that down too.

For a list of different places that still require masks click HERE.