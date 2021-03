HOUSTON (CW39) - Crop yields were impacted greatly from the winter storm that struck southeastern Texas mid-February. Below freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow, and ice were experienced for approximately a weeks' time, in a part of the country whose residents, wildlife, infrastructure, and crops are not well apt to handle it.

Alfred Froberg, a third-generation farmer and the owner of Froberg’s Farm, spoke to me about the struggles of having a livelihood that relies directly on mother nature. Froberg’s Farm is located in Alvin, Texas, just a short drive south of Houston. It is a perfect day trip if you want to get away from the city life and enjoy some time outdoors. Froberg’s farms is a full running farm that is also well known for its U-pick selection of strawberries, blueberries, sunflowers, and even potatoes! That’s right you can pick them all yourself, as many as you would like! Christmas trees are even harvested here during December.