Houston’s own Karbach debuts “Ranch Water”

HOUSTON (CW39) The hard seltzer craze is now hitting the Houston area, so Karbach Brewery is launching its very own Ranch Water to help Houstonians quench their hard liquor cravings.

Crafted after the West Texas bar staple, Karbach s Ranch Water Hard Seltzer clocks in at 4.5% ABV, 90 calories, 1g carbs, and is gluten free. Releasing in January, this is one of the first Ranch Waters to be brewed, canned and sold in Texas and it s highly anticipated to be Karbach`s biggest launch yet, according to Karbach Brewery.

Description : Wrangle up some friends, fill up the trough and let the good times flow. Karbach’s Ranch Water is the perfect blend of hard seltzer with lime and agave that can simmer down any Texas heatwave. Daytime, nighttime, weekend time, whatever time is the right time to channel the spirit of the ranch.

: 90 Availability: Karbach Ranch Water Hard Seltzer will be available in six-packs and twelve-packs starting January 4, 2021 at grocery and liquor outlets across Texas.

Karbach Ranch Water Hard Seltzer will be available in six-packs and twelve-packs starting January 4, 2021 at grocery and liquor outlets across Texas. Recommended Pairings: Fajitas, Pulled Pork, Shrimp Tacos, Ceviche, Chips and Guacamole and Hot Texas Days