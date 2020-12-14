HOUSTON (CW39) — If Covid-19 has kept you away from the barbershop, S.U.T.G. mobile barbershop will keep you social distanced from the crowd, while providing a VIP experience. CW39’s Shannon LaNier shows you the process live on TV.

Now Shannon LaNier jumps in the barbershop chair to get a cut from Dion.

If you’ve ever attempted to do your own hair during the pandemic, you have likely made some mistakes. Here are a few common haircare mistakes to avoid.

Shannon LaNier has messed up on cutting his son’s hair before. To help your kids have a more enjoyable hair cutting experience, watch this.

Here are the before and after pictures of Shannon and his son…