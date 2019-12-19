Basketball star Elyssa Coleman of Atascocita HS is this week’s Class Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elyssa Coleman is leading the Atascocita High School girls basketball team her senior season, but just a few years ago she didn't know this season would be possible.

That's because Elyssa tore her ACL during her sophomore season.

"At first, I was a little scared because that is like a major injury that can be a career ending injury. But my family and coaches just really pushed me to go to rehab," Elyssa said.

Something that helped her along the way was one of her team mottos.

"Our philosophy around here is a minor setback for a major comeback and she's definitely done," Coach Veronica Johnson said.

Now the injury is behind Elyssa, she can focus on what's next, attending the University of Texas on a basketball scholarship.

She plans on majoring in sports medicine while on the Forty Acres.

She's made an impact on the Lady Eagles during her time in school, but there's still a few things she wants them to know before she graduates.

"Definitely just having confidence in yourself working everyday," Elyssa said. "You get as much out of it as much as you put in."

"We talk about leaving a legacy and she wants to leave a legacy for these younger kids that are coming behind her to always strive in the classroom and always do your best out on the court." Veronica Johnson said.