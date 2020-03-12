FBCA’s SJ Guerin is this week’s Class Act!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Players like SJ Guerin don't come around very often. You know the kind that receive an offer to play college softball as an 8th grader, but that's a part of SJ's story. She is already committed to play at the University of Oklahoma.

"I had to start thinking about what I wanted to do in 6th grade. So I had plenty of time before I started getting any offers," SJ said about her recruiting process.

Since committing is out of the way, SJ gets to focus all of her time in high school on the eagles.

Her coach, Kelly Carroll loves what she's seen so far from her pitcher. "Her growth has been phenomenal, emotionally you know passion for the game. You know she's good at concealing her emotions on the mound which is what you want to see from pitchers. But you're starting to see that passion come out.'"

So what is her passion right now?

""To win as many titles as we can"

And at Fort Bend Christian Academy there's a legacy to uphold.