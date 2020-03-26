Hightower High School’s Daisy Chukwu is this week’s Class Act!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How should you describe Daisy Chukwu?

"She's fearless. High energy. Really positive and just kind does what the team needs," her coach Deb Mize says.

High praise for the 6 foot tall forward. These are all qualities needed when you compete on one of the best teams in the state of Texas at Hightower High School. How does she make it happen?

Daisy says, "You can never be satisfied with what you leave on the court until you just put more out."

She applies this saying to every aspect of her life as well.

"She's got a lot of determination. She's involved in a lot of different activities. She's in NHS, she's in our African dance team, and then obviously she's a member of our basketball team," Deb Mize says.

Daisy will take that attitude with her to college although she doesn't know where just yet...but she does know exactly what she wants to major in. Daisy wants to pursue a career in anesthesiology, saying her inspiration for the career comes from Ebony Hilton, the first African-American anesthesiologist in the country.