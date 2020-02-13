Hightower’s Morgan Strawder is this week’s Class Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Hightower girls basketball team is ranked number five in the state of Texas. The high ranking isn't because of just one player though, its been a team effort. However, if you were to spotlight one strong athlete on the court, it would be Morgan Strawder. Coach: Morgan is someone that stood out to me because we've had a lot of injuries on our team.

Deborah Mize, the head coach, says, "Morgan kind of got thrown in to playing a position, she moved from the shooting guard to the point guard position. She really stepped out of her comfort zone and for me has really been someone that you I really stepped up for out team. and has really helped our team this year."

Now she's learning more than just how to play point guard. Morgan says it's taught her how to speak out more, too. A couple universities have now reached out hoping the senior will join their program at the next level. Schools like Texas A&M Texarkana and LSUS. Morgan plans on majoring in biology so that she can become a pediatrician after her basketball days are over.