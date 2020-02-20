Morton Ranch High School’s LJ Cryer is this week’s Class Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LJ Cryer is making his mark on Morton Ranch High School history.

“He is the most humble leading scorer and dominating scorer I’ve ever seen. I’ve never coached a kid like LJ Cryer," said Morton Ranch head boy's basketball coach, Khris Turner.

He’s the school’s all time leading scorer, racking up more than 3,000 career points. In his final regular season game of this season, he scored 50 points and came away with ten assists.

“I try not to be satisfied with what I do. I expect that out of me because I put in a lot of work. So my goal right now is to win as many games as possible and help my team get to the state championship," said Cryer.

His dedication has earned him a scholarship to Baylor.

First, I want to thank God for blessing me with this great opportunity. Without my family this wouldn’t be possible. I am happy to say that I will be continuing my education and basketball career at Baylor University.#SicEm🐻#Family pic.twitter.com/tGpFWYINFr — Lj Cryer (@Lj_cryer3) June 12, 2019

“It’s a great school and it has a family-like atmosphere, a good place for me to get a degree and it’s a Christian school.”

Coach Turner says LJ leads his teammates by example and his will to win will take him far.

“I know they’re watching what I do and I just try to bring some good habits in here because it is contagious, so I just try to be the best leader as possible," LJ said.

LJ has dreams of playing professionally and says he wants his future career to involve basketball.