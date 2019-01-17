Nominate a ‘Class Acts’ student!

CW39 Houston is looking for top-notch student athletes to be honored as Class Acts!

Nominate a student in the form below for consideration to be featured on “Class Acts,” brought to you by American Furniture Warehouse. “Class Acts” airs Thursdays 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Morning Dose, starting September 12, 2019.

A nominee must be currently enrolled as a senior for the 2019-2020 academic year at a local public high school in the CW39 Houston broadcast viewing area.

COMPLETE AND SUBMIT THE FORM:

Submissions that do not include the required information will be ineligible. CW39 Houston is not responsible for faulty internet connections, unavailability of servers, any technical malfunctions, computer virus or damage caused to participant’s computer by accessing the website.