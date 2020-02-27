Strake Jesuit’s Job Trahan is this week’s Class Act!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strake Jesuit senior Job Trahan has been running track since elementary school. He’s not only a great runner, he's also a great teammate.

“He’s such a great motivator and a tremendous leader. Not only all the athletes strive to work harder, but the coaches do too. He just brings out the best in everyone," said head track Coach Chad Collier.

Job is a relay guy. He competes in the 4x1, 4x2, and the 4x4. He ran the first leg of the 4x4 relay that won state in 2019.

“I think the team aspect of it, we are all working for each other and that’s what makes it fun, that’s what makes it more rewarding after winning meets," said Job.

Up next for Job? He’s continuing his academic and athletic career at Duke University.

“One, the education. That is one of the main aspects and when I had my official visit, the team was super nice, super welcoming, they brought me in immediately," explained Job.

At Duke, he plans to major in neuroscience and psychology, hoping one day to be a pediatric neurologist. This goal was spurred on when he volunteered at Camp Blessing, a summer camp designed for children with special needs and disabilities.

“I instantly fell in love with working with them, being alongside them and I knew that’s what I wanted to do with my life. I wanted to be there through that growth and that process of having fun with those kids just meant a lot to me," said Job.

He’s no doubt a gifted athlete. Even more impressive though is his desire to help others.

“I really believe that what my purpose on this earth is to be for other people and to help other people out because in seeing their success and their joy in their success, that makes me happy. That’s what rewards me," said Job.