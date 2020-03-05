The Woodlands’ Drew Romo is this week’s Class Act!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Woodlands high school has it's fair share of stand out athletes. Visit the baseball stadium and it doesn't take long to find Drew Romo's name among some of the best. The catcher has spent all four years with the Highlanders.

Ronald Eastman has high praise for the Senior, "He's been a shining example to the younger guys."

The awards and accolades have earned him a lot of attention from division one schools across the nation. Which is why LSU, the 21st ranked team wanted to sign him.

Romo says, "I can't wait to be a tiger."

Whether it's balancing school or baseball, Romo also finds time to give back. Recently he was recognized for having the most service hours in the challenger league. All these qualities are deserving of being CW 39's Class Act.