VIDEO: Class Act of the Week Job Trahan

This week’s Class Act is Strait Jesuit senior and Duke bound Job Trahan.

He’s been running track since elementary school. He’s alsp credited by many for being a great teammate too.

Morning Dose reporter Courtney Carpenter spoke with people who know him and finds out more about why Trahan always stands out.

He’s such a great motivator and tremendous leader. Not only do the athletes strive to work harder. The coaches do too. He just brings out the best in everyone. Coach Chad Collier, Strake Jesuit Head Track Coach

Trahan consistently competes – and WINS! So how does he keep so motivated and what’s next for the Trahan at Duke University?

Have a look at our video below for more about CW39 Morning Dose Class Act of the Week – Job Trahan.

