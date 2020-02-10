School closures for Wednesday May 19, 2021 due to heavy rain

HOUSTON (CW39) The severe weather threat is forcing some local school districts to cancel classes. Many are open today as well.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Cleveland ISD Closed Wednesday

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD delayed 2 hours

Dayton ISD Closed Wednesday

Hardin ISD — Closed Wednesday

Liberty ISD Closed

Royal ISD Closed

Sealy ISD Two Hour School Start Delay Wednesday 5/19

Shepherd ISD Closed

OPEN