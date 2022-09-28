HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros Foundation and Honeywell have partnered to present the STEM Teacher Hall of Fame Award to 10 teachers and leaders of STEM education in the Houston area.

The ten teachers were honored before the Astros game against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Each teach received tickets to the game, a $2,000 check and a Honeywell and Astros gift pack.

All winners of the award have helped further STEM education for students in multiple school districts throughout the Houston area, including Houston ISD, La Porte ISD and Fort Bend ISD.

Honorees inlcuded:

Richard Embrick, a STEM Teacher at David Crockett Middle School in Fort Bend ISD

Rebecca Hiatt, who teaches in the Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy at Rusk Charter School

Samuel Saenz, a teacher at East Early College High School in Houston ISD

Astra Zeno, who is a CTE Department Chair at the Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy in the Houston ISD

Blair Bedner, a robotics and engineering teacher at Sugar Land Middle School

Deirdre Ricketts, who is the lead science teacher and a science lab specialist at Lulu M. Stevens Elementary School – STEM Magnet in Houston ISD

Janeth Salgado, a 6th grade science teacher and the science department chair at Daniel Ortiz Middle School in Houston ISD

Krystal Carter, a science lab teacher at Mark Twain Elementary in Houston ISD

Molly Mosley, a science lab teacher at S.C. Red Elementary in Houston ISD

Michael Newman, a classroom teacher and STEM Facilitator in La Porte ISD

The Astros Foundation is the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. Their goal is “to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition/honor of our nation’s military, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness.