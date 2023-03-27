HOUSTON (CW39)- What a weekend to be in town! There was no lack of things to do and taste across Houston this past Saturday, March 25th. As we enter the peak of Crawfish season, the need for boiled bugs is high to satisfy everyone’s palate. Good thing we had 19 pots rolling in the parking lot Cactus Cove, for patrons to gobble up, and cast their vote on who’s boil is the best!

Judges were not disappointed with this years lineup of cardboard trays. Whether they were lathered in butter, paired with andouille, boiled with jalapenos, or served with an ‘extra-kick’. Judging this event was, “Muah! … *chef’s kiss”.

CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was honored to be apart of this event once again. For three reasons:

Crawfish is one of her favorite foods! The company of our local community members can’t be compared to anywhere else in the world! Proceeds from this event are going to a great organization, Rebuilding Together Houston!

Choosing a winner was tough! However, there was certainly some that stood out among the rest:

1st place- Marty’s Jack Pot

2nd place- Post Oak Crew

3rd place- Chicken of the Ditch

People’s Choice winner- Marty’s Jack Pot

Best Decorated – Fa Fa Kitchen

Most Hyped – Mirth BBQ

Javier Montemayor Photography