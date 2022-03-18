HOUSTON (KIAH) The American Red Cross will launch its eighth annual Giving Day on Wednesday, March 23. Throughout March, our mission is to bring awareness to our critical disasters and raise funds to support the lifesaving work of the American Red Cross. By uniting together, we can make a major impact.

Giving Day is so important to the Red Cross and to our region specifically because it allows us to raise money to help our neighbors during their time of need. The money we raise goes right back into the community helping those who have experienced the worst days of their life, be it from a flood, a hurricane or most commonly a home fire. We don’t raise money for the Red Cross, we raise money for those who need the Red Cross. Help can’t wait so your support allows us to respond immediately. Brittney Rochell, Regional Communications Director

Whole Blood Donation

Red Cross urgently needs whole blood donations. You can even make your appointment online. COVID-19 antibody testing is conducted on all donations. On the website each blood donor can log in to find out their donation schedule and allowed frequency. This includes the next time you may donate and which kind of blood you can contribute in comparison to Power Red Donation v. platelet donations. for whole blood, you can donate up to six times a year or every 56 days. Eligibility requirements include being in very good health and feeling well when you arrive. He must also be 16-years-old or older in most states. The contributor must also weigh at least 110 pounds to donate whole blood.

Power Red Donation

You can only contribute a power red blood donation every 112 days or up to three times a year. You must also be in good health and feeling well upon arrival. Male donors must be at least 17 years old and at least 5 foot 1 inches tall and weigh at least 130 pounds. Female donors must be at least 19 years old at least 5″5′ inches tall and weigh 150 pounds.

Platelet Donation

Platelet donations are accepted every seven days or up to 24 times a year. You must be in good health and feeling well upon arrival. Donors must be at least 17 years old to donate platelets. The donor must also weigh at least 110 pounds.

HELP CAN’T WAIT DURING EMERGENCIES

Since, July 1, 2021, the Texas Gulf Coast region of the American Red Cross:

Responded to over 1,000 disasters across the region: more than 700 of them being home fire disasters .

more than . Helping nearly 1,100 families with Red Cross emergency assistance through disasters.

with Red Cross emergency assistance through disasters. Volunteers from the Texas Gulf Coast Region taught nearly 900 youth preparedness techniques and trained more than 765 community members through our Community Preparedness Engagement Program

Join Red Cross Giving Day by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer, or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. You can also make a donation by visiting our website redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.