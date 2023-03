HOUSTON (KIAH) Enjoy fun arts and great exhibits in downtown Houston this weekend. the Chalk on the Block Saturday will be held at a park in midtown. Exhibits will allow you to set into interactive, 3D sidewalk chalk art at the monthly outdoor exhibition.

This month’s theme is art inspired by the Houston Rodeo. Enjoy music with DJ Rosez, lawn games, and the CoffeeQ food truck. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so you can take the entire family.