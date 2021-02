HOUSTON (CW39) They are some of the most popular beverages around the world. In fact, in 2018, the global sales of Energy Drinks is estimated at $53 billion. But, a team of researchers, led by a Texas A&M University professor, has found that some energy drinks have adverse effects on the muscle cells of the heart.The study, led by Dr. Ivan Rusyn, a professor in the Veterinary Integrative Biosciences (VIBS) Department at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS), published the findings in Food and Chemical Toxicology. Researchers say human heart cells grown in a laboratory and exposed to some energy drinks, shows an increased heart rate and other factors affecting cardiac function.

When placed in the context of the human body, consumption of these beverages has been linked to improper beating of the heart, cardiomyopathy (disease of the heart muscle which makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood), increased blood pressure, and other heart conditions."Because the consumption of these beverages is not regulated and they are widely accessible over the counter to all age groups, the potential for adverse health effects of these products is a subject of concern and needed research," Rusyn said. "Indeed, the consumption of energy drinks has been associated with a wide range of adverse health effects in humans, many of them are concerning the effects on the heart."