HOUSTON (KIAH) The Salvation Army of Greater Houston announced today it will be preparing non-perishable food boxes for those in need. The food boxes will help many families provide meals to their family during the week of spring break, when children do not have access to school meals. “So many families are feeling the effects of inflation this year, we are hoping the food boxes will provide some relief especially when children will be home that week, says Major Rob Webb. Several Youth Groups will be participating in preparing the food boxes and helping with distribution.

The event will take place Thursday, March 16th from 9 a.m. until noon, or until the boxes run out. It will be first come, first served at the Salvation Army’s Multipurpose Distribution Center located at 4026 Interwood North Parkway, Houston, TX 77032.

This Food Box distribution is open to the community and welcomes anyone in need while supplies last. Attendees should remain in their vehicles as they drive through to receive their food box. There will be plenty of volunteers who will place the boxes in each car.