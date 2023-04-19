HOUSTON (KIAH) Local families will be gifted vans that offer the gift of mobility, making every day more accessible for 11 families.

Houston Children’s Charity and its Chairman of the Board, Tilman Fertitta, will host the Chariots for Children Van Distribution today. Laura Ward, President and CEO of Houston Children’s Charity, will award the wheelchair-accessible vans to the families in need.

Houston Children’s Charity will award the wheelchair accessible vans through Chariots for Children Program. Houston Children’s Charity and its Chairman of the Board, Tilman Fertitta, along with Laura Ward, President and CEO of Houston Children’s Charity, and 16 sponsors will make the Chariots for Children Van Distribution possible.

The Houston Children’s Charity, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, works to improve the quality of life for Greater Houston’s underprivileged, abused, and disabled children who have been otherwise left behind. Since 1996, Houston Children’s Charity has provided helpful programs including:

Chariots for Children

A Better Night’s Sleep

Back2School, HCC Closet

Adopt-A-Family

Houston Children’s Charity Family Emergency Fund at Texas Children’s Cancer Center

KidSMART

Houston Children’s Charity has served over 3.5 million children and is committed to leaving no legitimate request for assistance unanswered. If you need assistance, contact them.