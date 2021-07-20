Jeff Bezos Donates $1 million dollars to Space Center Houston just days before historic Blue Origin New Shepard Launch

Space Center Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) All eyes were glued to Van Horn, Texas this morning, as Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin made history, with the successful launch and landing of the New Shepard Rocket and capsule. Leaders with Space Center Houston and its employees were also watching very closely, and smiling from ear to ear.

Just Days before Bezos took to the skies, he made a $1 million dollar donation to Space Center Houston and its programs and efforts, to help under served communities and space programs. Morning Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with Space Center Houston’s CEO, to find out what this means to them, and what they will do with the donation.

If you’d like more information on Space Center Houston, Blue Origin or “Club For The Future” , check out their links!

