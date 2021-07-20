Jeff Bezos Donates $1 million dollars to Space Center Houston just days before historic Blue Origin New Shepard Launch

HOUSTON (CW39) Jim "Mattress Mack" Mcingvale is thinking about others once again this year. He along with the organization "Success on the Spectrum" are bringing back the Annual "Autism Prom", Thursday, July 22 ! In collaboration with the organization, this is a free, sensory-friendly social event for all ages. This year's 5th annual event has the theme, "Light it up"! Attendees are encouraged to dress in neon and will receive "Light it up" accessories. The dance floor will be loaded with glow in the dark decor for the kids, too!

Success On The Spectrum will even play kid-friendly, low volume music! The Behavior Therapists will lead the children through games (musical chairs, limbo, etc) and popular line dances! CosPlay Alliance will have superhero characters interacting with the kids. This is a FREE sensory-friendly social event for everyone with Autism and their siblings. All ages are invited to attend! They may wear whatever they like. There will also be sensory-friendly activities and music and no-judgement dancing. A free photo booth will be present for parents and kids to take pictures.