HOUSTON (CW39) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is calling for rain this Saturday. Outdoor plans may be a bust, but Houston is filled with fun activities that you can participate in with the family and friends that involve you staying dry! One of those being watching a performance at the Hobby Center of Performing Arts!

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also

welcomes Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

The ensemble includes Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Jordan Wesley Brown, Jahlil M. Burke,

Cooper Clack, Kalei Cotecson, Lydia Eku, Savannah Fisher, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Brett Hennessey Jones, Lena Matthews, Hosea Mundi, Caroline Perry, L’Oréal Roaché, Colin Robertson, Darren James Robinson, Erich W. Schleck and Lauren Soto.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to grab a few words with a member of the ensemble, Domanick Anton Hubbard.

A little info about Domanick: He earned a B.A. in Musical Theatre with a minor in Dance from SE Oklahoma State University. Recently made his Broadway National Tour debut in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory!

WHO: Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center

WHAT: Jesus Christ Superstar

WHEN: January 17 to 22, 2023 Tue – Thurs 7:30 pm | Fri at 8pm | Sat at 2 & 8 pm | Sun at 2 & 7:30 pm

WHERE: The Hobby Center | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Start at $35 and are available by phone at (800) 982-2787; online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org or www.BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com; the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX)