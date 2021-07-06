JOBS AVAILABLE: Job fair Tuesday, July 6 Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Hiring 100+ positions

HOUSTON (CW39) One of the nations largest manufacturers of forklift solutions in North America is increasing its Houston workforce, by immediately hiring for 125 positions. Houston-area residents looking for full-time job opportunities are invited to attend an in-person job fair on Tuesday, July 6th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 2121 W. Sam Houston Pkwy N. hosted by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the hiring event across a variety of positions including Assembler, Machine Operator, Material Handler, Painter, Shipping Clerk & Loader, Warehouse Associate and Welder. Prospective applicants can view a list of open positions on their website.

The company offers competitive wages, sign-on bonuses, and industry-leading benefits for full-time employees, including paid vacation, sick days, paid holidays, health insurance and 401(k) savings plan with a company match.

The job fair is free to attend, and pre-registration is not required. Candidates must be 18 years or older and will need to pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check. Attendees should bring a copy of their resume to the hiring event.

With their North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers their customers a complete portfolio of advanced solutions across five leading industry brands Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks, Jungheinrich, UniCarriers forklifts and Rocla automated solutions.

Working with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is an opportunity to play a part in the future of manufacturing while making an impact on the customers and industries served. The company culture thrives on teamwork, a commitment to excellence and integrity. To learn more about what makes a career at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas so rewarding, visit the Careers page on their website.

